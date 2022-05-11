Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,662 Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Impel NeuroPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Impel NeuroPharma by 458.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $142.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Impel NeuroPharma ( NASDAQ:IMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

