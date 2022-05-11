Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $204.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.10. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,989 shares of company stock worth $11,959,061. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

