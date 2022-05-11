AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,693 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $4,284,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $3,065,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $1,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $181.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.49 and its 200 day moving average is $165.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.18 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

Assurant Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.