AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,312 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 688,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,398,000 after acquiring an additional 139,372 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at about $9,204,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,841,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,933,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.80, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.98 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLKB. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $275,990.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,654.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,239 shares of company stock valued at $999,518. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

