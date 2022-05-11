AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,801 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 323.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,212,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,256,000 after acquiring an additional 555,079 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,817,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,258,000 after acquiring an additional 282,695 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $37,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WWE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

