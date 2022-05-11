AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,569 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Primo Water worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 138.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Primo Water by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In related news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRMW stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -703.00 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $20.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

