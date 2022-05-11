AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on KNX. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

