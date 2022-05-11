AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 409,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,692,000 after buying an additional 82,087 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 74.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

