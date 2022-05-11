AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,390,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $496,517,000 after purchasing an additional 139,436 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,153,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,196,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,828,000 after purchasing an additional 54,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.77. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $92.75 and a 52-week high of $140.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

