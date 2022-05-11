AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,398 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after buying an additional 143,034 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 124,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.64. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

