AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 123.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE stock opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.52 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.