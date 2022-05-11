AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Anthem by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ANTM opened at $489.32 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.97. The company has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.23.
In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
