AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Anthem by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM opened at $489.32 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.97. The company has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.23.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.