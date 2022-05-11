AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,022 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Premier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Premier by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Premier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Premier by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

