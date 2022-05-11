AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 6,668 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,392 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $463,542.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.11.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

