AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 415.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 259,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,079,000 after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -676.92%.

AY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.