Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $37.68 on Tuesday, hitting $2,287.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,170. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,590.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,743.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

