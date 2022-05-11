Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

GOOGL traded up $13.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2,300.99. 42,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,170. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,590.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2,743.48. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,193.62 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

