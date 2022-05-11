Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives $3,314.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,314.08.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $11.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,299.14. The stock had a trading volume of 68,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $2,193.62 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,590.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,743.48.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

