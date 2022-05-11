Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 31 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alphabet stock traded up $30.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2,291.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,599.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,750.64. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,230.05 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,558,000 after buying an additional 53,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 69.0% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

