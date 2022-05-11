Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $260.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.30 million and the lowest is $240.40 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $220.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.76.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 311,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $5.66 on Thursday, hitting $128.18. 1,013,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,929. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $120.16 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

