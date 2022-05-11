Allen Holding Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Allen Holding Inc. NY boosted its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 466.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Angi accounts for about 2.1% of Allen Holding Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Allen Holding Inc. NY’s holdings in Angi were worth $15,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 20.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 11.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Angi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,854.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,050. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 103,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.80.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

