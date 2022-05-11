Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.28 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.

Shares of ALGM traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.61. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGM. Mizuho decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 119,485 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 155,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,312,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

