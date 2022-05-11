Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Earnings Results

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegro MicroSystems updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.63. 895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,649. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,934,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,312,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 119,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

