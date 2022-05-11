Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.05 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS.
Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. 1,353,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,649. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $13,934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,565 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 119,485 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 155,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,312,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.