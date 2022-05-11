Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.05 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. 1,353,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,649. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $13,934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,565 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 119,485 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 155,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,312,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

