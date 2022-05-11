Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

ALLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of ALLK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,137. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $176.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.96. Allakos has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $11.73.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($1.65). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 3,497.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,899 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 5,817.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 819,460 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,985,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

