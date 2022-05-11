Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of TSE AQN traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,788. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.78 billion and a PE ratio of 33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.30. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$17.14 and a 52 week high of C$20.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$749.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$761.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

