Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,122,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $247,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after acquiring an additional 235,792 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,051,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AQN. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.44. 3,098,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,233. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $16.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.36 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.