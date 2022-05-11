Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Stephen Richardson Sells 5,000 Shares

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:AREGet Rating) CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARE traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $161.72. 1,340,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.54 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:AREGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 164.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.