Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Stephen Richardson Sells 5,000 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARE traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $161.72. 1,340,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.54 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 164.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

