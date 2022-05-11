Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 419,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,412,434 shares.The stock last traded at $38.57 and had previously closed at $37.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.00.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 65,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,542,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,717,000 after buying an additional 77,650 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,475,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 242,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.