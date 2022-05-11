Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 11th. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $53.12 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000878 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,678,847 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

