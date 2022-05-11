Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $57.79. 431,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,211. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.34. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $359,891.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $104,202.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,163.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $776,836. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Alarm.com by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alarm.com by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 141,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Alarm.com by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

