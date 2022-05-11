Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $113.29

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $113.29 and last traded at $113.29, with a volume of 44 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.80.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.12.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Alamo Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

