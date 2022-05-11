Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.96

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.96 and last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 93735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

