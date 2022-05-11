Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.96

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.96 and last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 93735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOD)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.