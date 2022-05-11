Akash Network Market Capitalization Achieves $56.38 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 29.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001685 BTC on popular exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $56.38 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 48% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00554195 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,355.17 or 2.05439167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030082 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,096.82 or 0.07137249 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars.

