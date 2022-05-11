Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.20.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,526. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakview Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 29,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

