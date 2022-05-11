AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded down 27.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 11th. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0853 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. AIOZ Network has a total market cap of $47.23 million and $1.06 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 553,434,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

