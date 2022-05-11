AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.47

Shares of AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.47 and last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 558248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AIA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

