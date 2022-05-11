Agora (NASDAQ:API) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.15

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 4139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

API has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agora in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $624.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Agora during the third quarter valued at $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

