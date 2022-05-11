Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.53) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

AGIO opened at $21.79 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $230,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $6,760,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

