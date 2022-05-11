Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGTI. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agiliti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

AGTI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.11.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.54 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. Analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $277,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $541,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,489 shares of company stock worth $2,859,488. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Agiliti by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Agiliti by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

