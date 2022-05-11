Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 207,319 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $24,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $116.97. 18,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several research firms have issued reports on A. Cowen dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

