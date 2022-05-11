Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

AGPYY stock remained flat at $$28.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. Agile Group has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $77.55.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

