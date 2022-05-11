Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Agenus stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,669. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $418.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Agenus by 3,639.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 118,598 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Agenus by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 22,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 73.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

