Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $83.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 1,091,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,847,847.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $1,685,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 134,948 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Affirm by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 22,347,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,843,796. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.05. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

