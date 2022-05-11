AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Announces Earnings Results

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 55.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. 14,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $329.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.28. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in AFC Gamma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

