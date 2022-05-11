AerCap (NYSE:AER) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.80

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.80 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 38703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.26.

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 253,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AerCap by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in AerCap by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AerCap by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,696,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 29.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

