AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AECOM stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,327. AECOM has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AECOM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,266,000 after buying an additional 172,924 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AECOM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AECOM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

