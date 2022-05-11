AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

NYSE:ACM opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,433,000 after buying an additional 2,176,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $115,975,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,139,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,979,000 after buying an additional 307,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 519,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,159,000 after buying an additional 213,172 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $15,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

