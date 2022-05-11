AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.81. 1,116,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,327. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,266,000 after purchasing an additional 172,924 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

