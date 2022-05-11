AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Argus lifted their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.51. 11,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,327. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,266,000 after buying an additional 172,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AECOM by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 17,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

